Johnson will not seek minority leader post — The Guardian

In the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson does not plan to seek the position of Republican minority leader after the party lost its majority in the chamber, The Guardian reports, citing several reports.

Change in Republican leadership

According to the publication, Johnson's decision opens a contest for the position of the highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. It may be taken by the party member who secures the necessary support of colleagues.

Reports of Johnson's intention emerged after the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections. The Guardian notes that Republicans lost their majority in the chamber.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible contest for the post

Shortly before this, Fox News, citing two people familiar with the situation, reported that Republican congressman from Ohio Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, plans to try to remove Johnson and lead the Republican minority.

Jordan had already sought the top Republican position in the House of Representatives after Kevin McCarthy lost the speakership in 2023. At that time, Jordan failed to secure enough votes from members of the chamber.

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