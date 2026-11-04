The White House reminded Americans that Trump is still president

The White House posted a message featuring Donald Trump following the Republicans’ defeat in the U.S. midterm elections. The photo of the president included the caption: “Reminder: Trump is still your president.” The post was accompanied by a phrase that Trump often uses in his own posts.

The post featured a photo of Donald Trump with a brief caption: “Reminder: Trump is still your president.” This was the presidential administration’s message to Americans in light of the Republicans’ poor showing in the midterm elections. At the same time, the post itself did not explain why they decided to publish such a reminder.

The post was signed with the words: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” This phrase also drew attention, as Donald Trump frequently uses it in his posts on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Thus, the White House chose a brief and ironic phrasing to highlight Trump’s current status following his party’s electoral setback. The post appeared on the White House’s official page on the social media platform X.

Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans blamed him for the party’s loss of majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate following a series of Democratic victories in key states.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republican Party’s massive losses in the midterm elections. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he cited the Middle East conflict as one of the factors behind the election results and said he would do it again.

Yevhen Windman, a U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 7th congressional district of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

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