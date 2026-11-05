Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an almost nine-minute interview to TV host Jan Böhmermann on ZDF. This was reported by Der Spiegel in an article that described Zelensky's appearance on Böhmermann's program as a surprise for the channel's viewers on Wednesday evening. The publication noted that the conversation lasted just under nine minutes and included moments that could have caused surprise.

Interview on ZDF

According to the publication's description, Zelensky and Böhmermann demonstrated a shared disposition toward sharp criticism during the conversation. Its main target, Der Spiegel reported, was one of the extremely wealthy people. The article does not provide details about the specific statements made by the participants in the conversation or the subject of this criticism.

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Der Spiegel's wording

In the headline of its publication, Der Spiegel calls this person an “oligarch.” This word is the publication's own characterization, rather than an established fact presented in the text. The source also does not specify who exactly this person is.

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