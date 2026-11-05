In the United States, five Republican candidates who had previously questioned Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election or supported efforts to challenge its results lost races for governor in key states. As Al Jazeera reports, this concerns elections in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Candidates who lost the elections

On Tuesday, Representatives Andy Biggs in Arizona, John James in Michigan and Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin, as well as Stacy Garrity, who serves as Pennsylvania’s state treasurer, and billionaire Rick Jackson in Georgia, lost their races. All five had previously either expressed doubts about the results of the 2020 election or supported actions aimed at blocking certification of Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

In January 2021, Biggs and Tiffany, as members of the House of Representatives, voted to overturn the election results. Both also joined a lawsuit that sought to invalidate the voting results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

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James was not a member of Congress during the certification of the 2020 election results: at the time, he was unsuccessfully running for the U.S. Senate. In 2022, he acknowledged Biden’s victory, but in June told podcaster Benny Johnson that the 2020 election had been “rigged and manipulated.” Garrity attended a rally in Pennsylvania on January 5, 2021, where she called on state lawmakers to revoke certification of the voting results.

The significance of the states for the next elections

Tiffany, Garrity and Jackson later issued statements or clarified their positions on the 2020 election, acknowledging Biden’s victory. Biggs and James did not. Al Jazeera notes that governors in individual states can significantly influence access to voting, election administration and the redrawing of electoral district boundaries. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have supported presidential candidates from both parties in recent years and will be important in the 2028 elections.

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