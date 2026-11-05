In Finland, support for Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s National Coalition Party has fallen to 15.4%. This is the party’s worst result in more than 30 years of Yle polling, YLE News reports. According to the study, the National Coalition Party ranks third in popularity less than six months before the parliamentary elections.

Voters shift to allies and the opposition

Tuomo Turja, research director at Taloustutkimus, noted that Orpo’s party is losing supporters both to its government coalition partner, the Finns Party, and to the opposition Social Democrats. Only 60% of respondents who voted for the National Coalition Party in the previous election said they would support it again next April.

According to Turja, the decline in support for the party had previously been linked primarily to falling support among female voters. However, in the new poll, support among women increased slightly, while men became less likely to vote for the National Coalition Party.

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The Finns Party overtakes other government members

The Finns Party, led by Riikka Purra, received 16.7% support and became the most popular political force in the government. Since June, its rating has risen by three percentage points. Turja linked this to the party’s publication of specific proposals for fiscal measures worth around €9 billion during the next government term, including in the areas of immigration, social security and development aid.

The Social Democratic Party retains the highest support among all parties, leading the Finns Party by six percentage points. Meanwhile, the Left Alliance reached a record 12.6% and took fourth place, ahead of the Centre Party. The Taloustutkimus survey was conducted from October 12 to November 3 among 2,170 people; 1,621 respondents stated their party preference. The maximum margin of error was 2 percentage points.

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