The Ukrainian language has been included in the British school curriculum

The Ukrainian language has been included in the updated British school curriculum. From now on, it will be part of the British education system, and Ukrainian children will have the opportunity to take an exam in their native language. This was announced by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“Today, the UK Department for Education announced preparations for the introduction of a GCSE exam in the Ukrainian language. This means that Ukrainian students will have the opportunity to officially certify their knowledge of their native language and obtain a British educational qualification,” Zaluzhny wrote on his Telegram channel.

He explained that the GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) is the primary British school qualification, which students typically earn at ages 15–16 after studying several subjects and taking exams. From now on, Ukrainian will be among the subjects for which students can take exams.

"Teaching under the new curriculum will begin in September 2028 in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and the first exams will take place in 2029. This decision is the result of many years of work and perseverance by the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom, as well as our diplomats. For thousands of children forced to flee Ukraine due to the war, this is an opportunity to study abroad while preserving their identity. After all, there have been cases where Ukrainian students were asked to take exams in Russian,” Zaluzhny emphasized.

He expressed his gratitude to the UK government, the UK Department for Education, and their colleagues at the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as well as to the British and Ukrainian experts who worked to advance this initiative. He specifically noted the contribution of Inna Grygorovych, principal of the Ukrainian School of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, and the entire Ukrainian community in the UK.

“This step demonstrates that the Ukrainian-British partnership is working and that the Centenary Partnership Agreement is taking on real meaning that impacts people’s lives and the development of the younger generation. Our children must maintain a connection with Ukraine, no matter where they live. And their native language is one of the most important foundations of that connection,” Zaluzhny concluded.

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