According to the Polymarket forecasting platform, the probability of Donald Trump being removed from office before the end of 2027 has risen to 78%.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz also stated that Democrats could initiate multiple impeachment proceedings against Trump at once.

As a reminder, Trump has already been impeached twice—in 2019 and 2021. In both cases, the Senate acquitted him.

Source: Polymarket

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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