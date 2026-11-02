In the United States, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating stands at 32% ahead of the congressional elections. This is one percentage point above the record low of 31% recorded two weeks ago. This is according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted among Americans, Cyprus Mail reports.

Democrats’ lead in nationwide poll

Among registered voters, 46% said they would support Democrats in the congressional elections, while 38% would choose Republicans. The Democratic Party’s lead is eight percentage points, although it reached 11 points a week earlier.

The so-called nationwide poll on party preferences shows which party voters would like to see leading Congress. At the same time, it does not reflect the specifics of races in states and electoral districts, which determine control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Republicans have certain structural advantages in such races.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attitudes of independent voters

Half of independent registered voters said they view their vote in the election as a vote against Trump. Another 13% described it as a vote in support of the president, while 33% said the White House chief does not influence their choice.

The poll lasted five days and ended on Monday. It was conducted online among 1,765 adult Americans, and the margin of error was two percentage points.

Read us on