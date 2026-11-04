Former U.S. Navy admiral Nancy Lacore, who was dismissed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the U.S. House election in South Carolina’s 1st District. The Democrat is ahead of Republican Jenny Costa Hannicat in the traditionally Republican district, The Hill reports.

Voting results

As of Wednesday morning, when all votes had been counted, Lacore received just under 50% of the vote. Hannicat, a member of the Charleston County Council, received more than 48%.

The race concerns the seat representing South Carolina’s 1st District, which was held by Republican Nancy Mace. Earlier this year, Mace unsuccessfully ran for state governor.

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Before the election, Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “leans Republican” to “toss-up.” The outlet linked this, in particular, to Lacore raising more campaign funds than her opponent.

The candidate’s military experience

Lacore served in the Navy for more than three decades: she began as a helicopter pilot, completed two deployments, and later led the Navy Reserve. In that position, she commanded more than 60,000 sailors.

During the campaign, Lacore criticized Hegseth’s management of the Pentagon and portrayed him as the public face of the war in Iran. In June, she defeated Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford in the Democratic primary runoff. The general election was held in a district whose boundaries were recently redrawn in favor of the Republican Party.

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