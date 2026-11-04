In the United States, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan defeated Republican Michelle Tafoya in the Senate election. She will become the first Native American woman elected to the upper chamber of the US Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

Flanagan, 47, who represents the Democratic Party, will keep Minnesota's Senate seat in Democratic hands. She will replace Senator Tina Smith, who is leaving the Senate. Previously, only four Native American men had been elected to the US Senate.

Progressive platform

Flanagan is an enrolled member of the White Earth Ojibwe community. Her campaign platform included introducing Medicare for All, universal child care, federally mandated paid family and medical leave, raising the federal minimum wage to $17 per hour, and abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Her candidacy was supported by Senator Bernie Sanders. Before the general election, Flanagan faced a difficult Democratic primary race against House member Angie Craig.

Experience in Minnesota

In 2019, Flanagan became the first Native American and the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Minnesota when she assumed the post of lieutenant governor. In this role, she worked with tribal governments and the state's 11 tribal nations.

Her work included expanding consultations with tribal leaders, supporting land restoration, strengthening protections for tribal interests, and helping establish the state's first office for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. Republicans criticized Flanagan over a scandal involving fraud in state programs. She rejected responsibility, stating that Governor Tim Walz is responsible for the administration's work.

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