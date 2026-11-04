In the United States, Democrats have preliminarily won 263 of 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 54 seats in the Senate following the November 3 midterm elections, Daily Maverick reports. The publication notes that vote counting has not yet been completed, and the results of some races may be definitively confirmed over the next several weeks.

Control of Congress

According to the publication, Democrats have secured a substantial majority in both chambers of Congress. This will allow them to set the agenda for considering bills, control House of Representatives and Senate committees, hold hearings, summon officials to testify, and demand documents. Congress also has budgetary powers and influences government spending.

The article's author believes that the new majority could strengthen oversight of President Donald Trump's administration. He allows for the possibility of investigations into administration representatives, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At the same time, the publication suggests that a new attempt to impeach Trump could cause voter fatigue with political confrontation.

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Consequences for the parties

Daily Maverick writes that preliminary data indicate growing support for Democrats among young voters, Latinos, and African Americans. The publication also notes that Hakeem Jeffries could become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The author predicts that the election result will accelerate the battle for the 2028 presidential nominations in both parties. Among Republicans, the article mentions Vice President J. D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley. Potential Democratic Party candidates named include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and other politicians.

The publication estimates total election campaign spending at more than $12 billion and suggests that the voting results may intensify discussion about reforming the financing of U.S. elections.

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