In the United States, Republican Congressman from Kentucky Thomas Massie has filed eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He also plans to seek a House of Representatives vote on impeachment in the near future, The Guardian reports.

Responsibility for Republicans’ defeat

According to the outlet, Hegseth is increasingly being seen as an official who could be held responsible for the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections. Voters and US President Donald Trump cited the war in Iran as the key reason for Republican losses.

A former senior Pentagon official told CNN that the military operations in Iran were largely an effort by the department headed by Hegseth. A Republican close to the White House also told CNN that Hegseth had from the outset either provided inaccurate information or been mistaken about the timing, goals and objectives of the war.

Vice President J.D. Vance publicly questioned the wisdom of the war in Iran on Wednesday, November 4, and said it had cost Republicans control of Congress.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s position and possible investigations

Trump has repeatedly defended Hegseth. Answering journalists’ question about whether he was considering replacing the defense secretary, the president said he believed Hegseth was doing a very good job. Earlier, Trump called Hegseth one of the main supporters of military action against Iran.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said the entire department was united around the vision of its leader. At the same time, Republican Senator Thom Tillis said Hegseth would have to answer for his work, and that his strained relationship with lawmakers was hindering the advancement of a $1.5 trillion defense package.

Democrats have pledged to investigate Hegseth’s activities at the helm of the Pentagon. Possible areas of scrutiny include the conduct of the war in Iran, the removal of senior military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, policy toward Ukraine, and US strikes on vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Latin American waters. Some Democrats believe the latter could constitute war crimes.

Read us on