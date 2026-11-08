Britain and the countries of Northern Europe are forming an alliance to counter Russia

The United Kingdom and the countries of Northern Europe have agreed to strengthen naval cooperation to deter Russia, particularly to counter its submarines.

They plan to develop this new format of cooperation within the framework of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) under British leadership. The main focus will be on the North Atlantic, the Arctic, and the Baltic Sea.

The countries must move from declarations to practical joint actions by strengthening coordination among naval, air, and land forces. Other priorities include protecting undersea communication cables and critical maritime infrastructure.

British Chief of the Defense Staff Richard Nighton stated that the threat from Russia is growing, and its actions include sabotage, cyberattacks, and targeted killings.

“This is the most dangerous period I have experienced in my adult life,” he emphasized.

Source: Financial Times

The United Kingdom has successfully launched the Titania military satellite into orbit, which is expected to expand the Armed Forces’ capabilities to monitor military activities on Earth from space.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting urged European countries to treat Vladimir Putin’s statements—that Russia has no intention of attacking Europe—with caution. He reminded them that the Russian army is already waging war on the European continent—against Ukraine. During a meeting in Brussels, Streeting also emphasized the need for closer cooperation between Britain and the EU in the field of defense.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, speaking at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly, stating that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and will not be able to win.

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