U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called for the resumption of military aid to Ukraine, specifically the supply of air defense systems.

He also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to reinstate the suspended sanctions against Russia and terminate agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

According to the senator, Washington must strengthen its support for Ukraine to compel Vladimir Putin to begin negotiations for a genuine peace.

Source: Statement by Richard Blumenthal.

One of the co-authors of the “Graham Act” — which imposed so-called “hellish sanctions” against Russia — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to take new measures to increase pressure on Russia under this legislation.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal visited Kyiv and witnessed the aftermath of Russian strikes on the city, particularly in the Lukyanivka district. Afterward, he spoke of Ukraine’s resilience and expressed support for American diplomats working in the country.

U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are involved in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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