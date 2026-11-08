France is developing the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile for Rafale fighter jets

France has begun a new phase in the modernization of its nuclear-capable air force. The updated system will be based on the Rafale F5 fighter jets and the next-generation ASN4G cruise missile, which is set to replace the current ASMPA-R.

MBDA is developing the missile on behalf of the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). It is expected to enter service around 2035.

The ASN4G is intended to be carried by the Air and Space Forces’ Rafale fighters, as well as the French Navy’s Rafale M carrier-based fighters.

The upgraded Rafale F5 will be equipped with a new RBE2-XG radar, an enhanced SPECTRA F5 electronic warfare suite, and updated data-link systems. The aircraft will also be able to interact with a next-generation low-observable combat drone, which will help it overcome modern air defense systems. Certification of the fighter is scheduled to be completed around 2033.

The ASN4G’s key feature will be its ability to reach hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5 and to maneuver in flight. This is expected to make it significantly more difficult for modern air defense systems to intercept the missile. At the same time, its exact range, weight, and the yield of its nuclear warhead remain classified.

The French Air and Space Forces expect to receive only two new Rafale fighters in 2027, while simultaneously decommissioning additional Mirage 2000-5s. The current fleet of combat aircraft is already being utilized at a rate more than 15% above the planned level.

France will develop the next-generation Avion de Combat du Futur (ACF) fighter as part of a national program following the termination of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, which was a joint effort with Germany and Spain. The new aircraft is expected to perform routine combat missions starting in 2040, said Jérôme Bellanger, Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Forces, during a hearing before the National Assembly’s Defense Committee in Paris.

During the BASEX exercises, the French Air and Space Forces deployed three Rafale fighter jets at the Pau-Pyrénées Airport and two CN235 transport aircraft at the Dinard Airport.

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