Following the Republicans’ defeat in the U.S. congressional elections, there has been renewed talk of a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump. Artificial intelligence has even predicted a specific date—June 15, 2027.

According to the AI’s assessment, once the new Congress takes office, Democrats may launch an investigation into the Trump administration’s activities.

If serious violations are uncovered, the House of Representatives will have the authority to impeach the president by a simple majority vote. However, removing him from office would require the support of two-thirds of the Senate.

Trump himself has stated that he is not afraid of such a scenario. He called a possible impeachment baseless and warned that it could harm the Democratic Party.

At the same time, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that the issue of impeachment has not yet been discussed. According to him, the party’s top priorities are lowering the cost of living and overseeing the president’s administration.

Trump has already been impeached twice—in 2019 and 2021. Both times, the Senate acquitted him. At this time, Democrats have not confirmed any plans for a third impeachment proceeding, and the date cited by the AI is merely a speculation.

Source: UNILAD

The U.S. Democratic Party, which won a majority in Congress following the midterm elections, is not currently considering a third impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump. Instead, Democrats intend to push legislative initiatives on the cost of living, health insurance, tariffs, and the fight against corruption, as well as to strengthen oversight of the president’s administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is not concerned about the possibility of impeachment.

According to a new public opinion poll, 54% of Americans believe that U.S. President Donald Trump has committed offenses that could serve as grounds for his impeachment.

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