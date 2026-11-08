France Will Participate in Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Says Foreign Minister Barro

European representatives will join the talks on ending the war in Ukraine, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. France will be represented at the consultations to convey the position of European countries.

“Europeans will be represented there. France will be in Abu Dhabi to participate in these discussions,” said the French foreign minister.

He clarified that he could not yet name the specific French representative who would attend the consultations. At the same time, the minister emphasized that France’s participation is guaranteed.

“But we will definitely be there,” Barro added.

According to him, in recent weeks, European countries have been more actively voicing their position to American mediators and emphasizing the need to take Europe’s interests into account when discussing the continent’s future.

“In recent weeks, Europeans have raised their voices and told American mediators that discussions about the future of our continent are impossible without taking our expectations and demands into account,” the minister noted.

Barro explained that France, in particular, will represent the European Union’s vision during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

“France will ensure that Europe’s voice is heard,” he stated.

At the same time, the French foreign minister did not disclose details regarding the format of the European side’s participation in the consultations.

A trilateral meeting involving representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

Moscow has previously opposed the participation of representatives from European countries in the trilateral format of negotiations on multiple occasions.

According to Russian media reports, the Russian delegation may be represented by Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, as well as representatives of two departments of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov and Yuri Zhigalovsky.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro stated this on RTL radio on Sunday.

Russia will send a higher-level delegation to the trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi than it did during previous rounds. The delegation will include high-ranking diplomats and representatives of the military leadership, which may indicate Moscow’s willingness to discuss both political issues and the situation on the front lines.

European countries are not prepared to consider Moscow’s proposals to change the continent’s security architecture as long as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and violates international agreements. This stance could deepen divisions between European allies and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier, Sibiga outlined Ukraine’s main demands ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international talks scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include ending attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

Read us on