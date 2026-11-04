In its annual report on Turkey’s progress toward EU accession, the European Commission called on Ankara to normalize relations with the Republic of Cyprus. As Cyprus Mail reports, Cyprus is mentioned 52 times in the document.

The European Commission noted that, in order to make further progress toward the EU, Turkey must refrain from threats and actions that harm good-neighborly relations, and respect the sovereignty of all EU member states over their airspace and sovereign rights. The report also stated that Turkey continues not to recognize the Republic of Cyprus and has repeatedly supported the idea of two states on the island, contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

Remarks on military presence

The document mentions the continued flights of Turkish drones in Cyprus’ flight information region and national airspace. The European Commission also drew attention to the modernization of the Turkish drone base in Lefkoniko and the naval base in Bogaz, as well as the temporary strengthening of Turkey’s military presence on the island, including the deployment of F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems.

At the same time, the report noted that the deployment of Turkish F-16s at Ercan Airport was a response to the deployment of Greek F-16s in Paphos. According to the document, both fighter contingents were deployed in the context of naval forces from EU member states and the United Kingdom being deployed to protect Cyprus following a drone attack on British bases on the island.

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Ports, air traffic and negotiations

The report said there had been reports of the harassment of Cypriot fishing vessels and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by Turkey. The document also stated that Turkey prohibits vessels flying the flag of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as certain vessels from other countries linked to Cyprus through ownership, a previous port of call or cargo, from entering its ports.

The document separately mentioned insufficient communication between the air traffic control centers of Turkey and Cyprus, which, according to the European Commission’s assessment, endangers flight safety in the Nicosia flight information region. Brussels also criticized Turkey’s agreement with the Turkish Cypriot authorities on a gas pipeline from Anamur to Cyprus and plans to lay an electricity cable to the island.

At the same time, the European Commission noted that Turkey did not conduct unauthorized drilling in the eastern Mediterranean over the past year, while the number of irregular migrants arriving in Cyprus from Turkey fell by nearly one-third. The EU reaffirmed its support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue within the UN framework and called on Turkey to actively support the relevant negotiations.

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