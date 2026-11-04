Bavarian Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger dies at 55 — Der Spiegel

Germany’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria, Hubert Aiwanger, who led the Freie Wähler party, has died. He was 55.

Confirmation from Bavaria

Der Spiegel reported the politician’s death, citing the dpa news agency. According to the agency, the information was confirmed by senior officials in Bavarian government circles. Bild had earlier reported Aiwanger’s death.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

He was found at a Berlin hotel

According to Bild, Aiwanger was found at a hotel in Berlin’s Mitte district. Der Spiegel also notes that the politician was a qualified agricultural engineer.

Aiwanger had served as Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs since 2018. At the same time, he was Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of Freie Wähler. Der Spiegel’s report of his death was published on November 4, 2026.

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