In London, former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been summoned as a witness to the High Court in a civil case involving alleged fraud. As PBS NewsHour reports, British media reported on the witness summons.

Testimony regarding the payment

Last month, a High Court judge allowed Mountbatten-Windsor to be summoned to testify regarding payments he allegedly received from parties to the proceedings. He may apply to have the summons set aside, so his appearance in court is not guaranteed.

The lawsuit was filed by Turkish citizen Nebahat Evyap Isbilen. She claims that her former adviser, Selman Turk, misappropriated tens of millions of pounds sterling of her funds. According to her account, Turk misled her about a transfer of 750,000 pounds sterling, or about $1 million, which she made to Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

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Mountbatten-Windsor returned the funds in 2021 and is not a party to the legal dispute. Turk says that Isbilen approved the payment, hoping that Mountbatten-Windsor, through his connections, could help her husband, who has been imprisoned in Turkey since 2015. Isbilen claims that her husband is being politically persecuted.

Historic precedent

Last month, Isbilen's lawyers said this could be the first case since 1870 in which a member of the royal family has received a witness summons. At that time, the future King Edward VII, who was Prince of Wales, was summoned as a witness in the divorce case of baronet and member of parliament Charles Mordaunt. The prince accepted the summons and denied having an improper relationship with Mordaunt's wife, Harriet.

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