Candidates supported by or affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won a record number of victories for the movement in US federal elections on November 3. This was the left-wing movement’s most successful result in US national politics, Al Jazeera reports.

National Electoral Committee member Chanpreet Singh called the result a record for the DSA. According to him, socialist electoral activity had not seen such results for more than a century. He made the statement during a Twitch stream hosted by political commentator Hasan Piker, which was watched by more than 200,000 people.

Victories in several states

In New York State, Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander, who were supported by the local DSA chapter or were closely affiliated with the movement, were elected to the House of Representatives for the first time. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was re-elected to the House of Representatives. Avila Chevalier worked on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s election campaign and helped organize pro-Palestinian protests.

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In Michigan, Rashida Tlaib was re-elected to the House of Representatives, while Donovan McKinney was elected there for the first time. William Lawrence defeated a Republican Party candidate in a competitive district. In Colorado, 29-year-old Ethiopian immigrant Melat Kiros was elected to the House of Representatives by a wide margin. According to Al Jazeera, she publicly opposed Israel’s war in Gaza, which she called genocide, and also advocated abolishing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

Other candidates affiliated with the movement

In Philadelphia, former state legislator Chris Rabb was elected to the House of Representatives for the first time. In Los Angeles, Angela Gonzalez-Torres defeated an incumbent Democrat in the race for a seat in the House of Representatives. In New Jersey, Adam Hamawy, a former US Army physician who worked as a surgeon in Gaza, won the district. He is not a DSA member but identifies with the movement and campaigned alongside candidates supported by the organization.

The DSA says it has more than 120,000 members and chapters in all 50 states. Its members vote to endorse candidates in federal, state and local elections. Key issues uniting candidates supported by the movement include healthcare, housing, immigration and the war in Gaza.

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