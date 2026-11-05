Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian dictator’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states, dismissed as fake news reports that agreements between Russia and the U.S. on diesel fuel supplies had fallen through.

He was responding to a Financial Times article stating that two of the three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel bound for the U.S. had changed course. One of them headed for Brazil, while the other entered the Mediterranean Sea. The third vessel continued toward New York, though its final port of unloading has not yet been confirmed.

Despite this, the Kremlin denies that the agreement with the U.S. has fallen through.

“Fake news. Tankers heading to the U.S. are continuing on course. Why is there so much fake news from the FT?”—this was Dmitriev’s response to a Financial Times article discussing potential problems with the implementation of agreements between Moscow and Washington.