U.S. President Donald Trump denied media reports that he was considering firing Defense Secretary Pete Hagset following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm congressional elections.

Commenting on media reports about possible consultations with advisers regarding the advisability of the Pentagon chief’s resignation, Trump stated that the official is performing his duties very well.

At the same time, the U.S. leader noted that Hegset could be very popular if he were to run for the Senate from Tennessee, but emphasized that he had not heard of any such plans.

Source: The Wall Street Journal.

Trump made the statement after media reports claimed that he had allegedly asked his advisers, both in person and by phone, whether Defense Secretary Pete Hagset should remain in his post following the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm congressional elections.

In the U.S., Republicans are criticizing Hagset for his inept leadership of the Pentagon, from which he ousted talented military commanders, and for subsequently failing in the war against Iran. Republican Senator Tom Tillis of North Carolina stated that the defense secretary must face the consequences of his actions during the post-election session of Congress. He also expressed doubt that President Donald Trump would be able to secure funding for the Pentagon if Hegset remains in office.

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