Progressive organization Indivisible has called on Democrats in the U.S. Senate to elect a new leader to replace Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The statement was released after the Democratic Party won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, The Hill reports.

In a statement, the organization said that voters had spoken in favor of a new generation of Democratic politicians and that the party needs a Senate leader capable of leading this fight. Indivisible also called on Democrats to abandon status quo politics.

Schumer’s low approval rating

Indivisible cited ratings of approval for Schumer’s performance. According to an NBC News poll conducted in late October, 13% of registered voters viewed his leadership positively.

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Schumer himself said in a Wednesday morning speech that Democrats’ victories in Senate races represented a generational renewal of the Senate’s political map that would have significant historical consequences.

Positions of newly elected senators

According to the outlet, newly elected Democratic senators from Michigan, Kansas, Illinois, and Maine publicly stated that they would not support Schumer for the position of majority leader. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed in May named Senator Chris Van Hollen as his first choice for the position, and in July introduced him at a campaign rally as the next Senate majority leader.

At the same time, other newly elected Democratic senators have not publicly announced how they will vote in the upcoming leadership election. Texas state representative James Talarico, who won the Senate race, did not commit to supporting Schumer in September and said there was a need for new people in Washington. New Hampshire House Representative Chris Pappas, who won the open Senate election, also did not confirm support for Schumer, stressing the need for new voices in leadership.

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