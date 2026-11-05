In the United States, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries formally asked members set to enter the 120th Congress to support his candidacy for the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a letter, Jeffries congratulated the Democratic Party on its victories in the midterm elections and said that America is back. He called for a new political course focused on the cost of living, government accountability and American values, Anadolu Agency reports.

Socioeconomic priorities

Jeffries pledged to focus on lowering the cost of living, reversing Medicaid cuts, restoring funding for food assistance and extending tax benefits under the Affordable Care Act. He also advocated repealing tariffs introduced during Donald Trump's presidency.

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The politician called for ending the war in Iran, which he linked to rising gasoline prices.

Promises of oversight over the administration

Among the steps proposed by Jeffries are strengthening congressional oversight of the Trump administration, measures against corruption and price gouging, as well as banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

He emphasized the protection of voting rights, equal treatment under the law and the U.S. tradition as a country of immigrants. Jeffries said that Democrats had already stood up to the Trump administration while in the minority and must now seek broader political changes by controlling Congress.

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