The multinational military exercise “KOALICJA 26.2” will take place in Poland from November 9 to 22. Approximately 5,000 military personnel from Poland and 11 other countries of the Coalition of the Willing will participate.

During the exercises, the military will practice their readiness to deploy forces to support Ukraine after hostilities end.

Land, air, and naval forces, as well as a space force component, from France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Estonia, Spain, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, and Poland will take part in the maneuvers.

The “KOALICJA 26.2” exercise will be the first test of the readiness of the Multinational Forces in Ukraine, formed from military personnel of the Coalition of the Willing. The goal will be to assess how quickly and effectively the allies can deploy forces on land, at sea, and in the air to support Ukraine once hostilities have ended.

The exercises will take place primarily in Poland, as well as at the Multinational Force operational headquarters in France and the maritime component in Turkey. France and the United Kingdom will jointly lead the exercises. The Multinational Forces Command is located in Paris.

During the exercises, military personnel will practice the practical aspects of deploying, protecting, integrating, and supporting forces that could assist in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Training flights and planning for Black Sea mine-clearing operations are also scheduled to demonstrate how air traffic and maritime trade can be restored after the war.

Poland will serve as the Host Nation Support (HNS) and the lead nation for the Coalition’s logistics. The Coalition Force Support Command, established for this purpose, will provide foreign military personnel with comprehensive support during their stay in Poland—ranging from lodging, meals, fuel, and medical care to technical support and the use of military and civilian infrastructure.

As noted, the goal of the Coalition of the Willing, established in 2025, is to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Multinational forces may be deployed at the request of the Ukrainian government in accordance with the Paris Declaration of January 6, 2026.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defense, once hostilities have ended, these forces could assist Ukraine with military training, the rebuilding of the Armed Forces, and the replenishment of key equipment stocks. They could also conduct operational flights and maritime mine-clearing operations to restore civilian air traffic and ensure the safety of maritime navigation.

At the same time, they will not be tasked with peacekeeping or monitoring a ceasefire, and the forces themselves will operate independently of NATO structures.

General Tom Beattie, Commander of the Multinational Forces in Ukraine, stated that the exercises will demonstrate the Coalition of the Willing’s real-world capabilities to rapidly deploy forces and reaffirm the seriousness of its members’ commitments to Ukraine’s long-term stability and security.

According to him, the Multinational Forces’ readiness to support Ukraine after the end of hostilities will grow daily, so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are as well-prepared as possible to repel future aggression.

According to the Polish Ministry of National Defense, a total of about 2,800 military personnel from 11 countries, as well as nearly 2,000 Polish troops, will participate in the exercises.

Merz announced the date and location of the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Macron announced the dates for the first exercises of the Coalition of the Willing.

Read us on