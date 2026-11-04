In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki signed a law consenting to the ratification of a defense treaty with the United Kingdom. The agreement provides for mutual assistance by the two states in the event of an armed attack, including through the use of military means in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Interia reports.

Further ratification procedure

Poland's Sejm adopted the law on September 18. Under Article 89 of Poland's Constitution, the ratification of treaties on alliances, as well as political or military agreements, requires prior consent granted by law.

The law will enter into force on the day following its publication in Poland's Journal of Laws. For the treaty itself to enter into force, it must be ratified by the president and notifications must be exchanged between the parties.

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What the agreement provides for

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and then British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the treaty on May 27 at RAF Northolt in London. The document expands the Polish-British treaty on defense and security cooperation concluded in December 2017.

The agreement covers defense, the defense industry, cybersecurity, economic and energy security. The parties also agreed to cooperate in combating cross-border organized crime, illegal migration, threats to critical infrastructure, sabotage, and the hostile use of artificial intelligence and drones.

The countries stated their intention to develop energy cooperation, particularly in nuclear and renewable energy, and to pursue climate neutrality by 2050. A list of 14 projects was added to the document, including cooperation on “weapons of the future,” strengthening Europe's eastern flank, and countering threats posed by drones.

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