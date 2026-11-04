US media report Democratic control of US Senate — Korea Herald

According to US media, Democrats gained control of the US Senate after the midterm elections and were nearing a majority in the House of Representatives, where votes were still being counted in several districts. This could strengthen congressional oversight of President Donald Trump’s trade and industrial policy, including tariffs, subsidies and major investment projects, Korea Herald reports.

For South Korea, experts say the main risk is not the cancellation of investment agreements with the United States, but possible delays and changes in the implementation of individual projects. South Korea committed to invest $350 billion in the United States: $200 billion in strategic industries and $150 billion in shipbuilding cooperation.

Oversight of investment projects

Experts expect the overall structure of the investment agreement to remain intact, as both parties support reviving US manufacturing and reducing dependence on China. At the same time, projects requiring congressional funding, new legislation or environmental permits may face closer scrutiny.

Shin Won-kyu, head of the global economic research group at the Korea Economic Research Institute, noted that Democrats do not oppose the revival of manufacturing in the United States, but may examine projects’ environmental impact and energy costs. According to him, the president’s executive powers and veto authority will at the same time limit Congress’s ability to overturn current decisions.

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Shipbuilding, energy and chips

Among the projects that may face political pressure, the source names Alaska LNG. Gas from northern Alaska is planned to be transported to an export terminal in the south of the state. Trump called on Seoul to join the project, but South Korea stresses that the investment must be commercially viable. Stronger Democratic opposition to fossil fuel development could complicate its implementation.

Additional questions may arise over the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again initiative, which envisages investment in US shipyards, vessel construction and the development of maritime technologies. A defense bill for 2027 passed by the House of Representatives in July contains a provision limiting the use of defense funds for foreign-built military vessels.

Major South Korean investments in the United States include more than $37 billion by Samsung Electronics in semiconductor facilities in Texas, an SK hynix chip-packaging plant in Indiana worth more than $4 billion, and an LG Energy Solution battery complex in Arizona worth $5.5 billion. Hyundai Motor Group also pledged to invest $26 billion in the United States by 2028.

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