In Poland, the CBA, acting on the instructions of the prosecutor’s office, has detained 25 people in a case related to the power plant in Ostrołęka. Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister-coordinator of special services, said this on TVN24, Interia reports.

Searches and documents

According to Siemoniak, the CBA is conducting searches at various premises and seizing documents. He noted that those detained at this stage may include people who are not publicly known.

The minister said that the CBA and the prosecutor’s office began their actions after substantial preliminary work. He also said that the investigation is planned to continue actively and will be large-scale.

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Areas of the investigation

According to Siemoniak, the case covers everything related to the Ostrołęka power plant. Among the areas, he named the construction of power units, funds that, according to him, were wasted, as well as local government and company representatives connected with the project.

The head of the special services added that the case is one that may continue to develop. He provided no details about the people detained as part of the operation.

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