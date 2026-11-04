In the United States, Democrat Katie Padilla Stout is projected to win the House of Representatives election in Texas’ open 23rd Congressional District. According to preliminary counts by Decision Desk HQ, she is ahead of Republican Brandon Herrera, The Hill reports.

With 55% of the votes counted, Padilla Stout had nearly 52% support, while Herrera had about 44%. She ran for the House seat that became vacant after former Republican congressman Tony Gonzales left the House in April.

Opponent backed by Trump

Brandon Herrera is a YouTube personality and a supporter of the right to own firearms. His candidacy was endorsed by President Donald Trump. According to the outlet, ahead of the vote, Cook Political Report analysts rated the district as one where Herrera was likely to win.

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After Padilla Stout defeated three other Democrats in the primary, the Democratic Party of the United States stepped up support for her campaign and directed millions of dollars toward it. Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also campaigned for the Democrat.

Candidate’s position

During her campaign, Padilla Stout advocated for more affordable healthcare. She also called on Congress to take bipartisan steps to secure the U.S. southern border and adopt, in her words, smarter and more humane immigration laws, including fair pathways to citizenship.

Padilla Stout previously worked as an attorney in a family law practice and represented children in foster care. In an interview with The American Prospect, she said that politicians from both parties must be accountable to their voters.

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