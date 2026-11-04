Thune vows to oppose repeal of Trump decisions — The Hill

In the United States, Senate Republican majority leader John Thune said that his party would oppose Democrats’ attempts to roll back the achievements of President Donald Trump’s administration. The Hill reports. Thune also said that Trump would remain in the White House for the next two years and would be able to veto bills passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and Senate.

Thune’s statement

In a post on social media platform X, Thune said that Senate Republicans would not stand aside when, in his words, the left wing of the Democratic Party tries to undo what Republicans have accomplished. He added that Republicans would work with Trump to stop what Thune himself called manifestations of Democratic extremism.

Thune also defended the results of Republicans’ work in the Senate after the 2024 election. According to him, the party prevented the largest tax increase in U.S. history, strengthened border security, confirmed presidential Cabinet nominees at the fastest pace in two decades, and appointed conservative judges.

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Democrats’ priorities

Democrats led by Chuck Schumer plan to make extending enhanced health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act one of their priorities in 2027. These subsidies expired at the beginning of the year.

They also intend to repeal significant corporate tax cuts, as well as cuts to spending on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP. These changes were adopted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Republicans later renamed the Working Families Tax Plan.

On election night, Schumer said that the new Democratic majority would focus on the high cost of living and investigate what he called corruption in the Trump administration. He also called the Trump administration the most corrupt in U.S. history — this is a political assessment by the Senate Democratic leader.

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