Twenty-six-year-old Republican Michael Alfonso defeated Democrat Fred Clark in Wisconsin's 7th congressional district during the US midterm elections. He became the youngest member of the House of Representatives and the first person born in the 2000s to serve in Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

Victory in Wisconsin

Alfonso is a political newcomer and the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He ran on an America First platform and actively supported President Donald Trump.

His campaign focused on conservative priorities, including education, healthcare, and vocational training.

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Another Generation Z representative

In Colorado's 1st congressional district, 29-year-old Democrat Melat Kiros, an Ethiopian-born lawyer and democratic socialist, won. She became the first Generation Z woman elected to the US Congress. Earlier, Kiros defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette in the primaries.

Kiros criticized Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, called for an embargo on arms supplies to Israel and an end to US military support. She described the war in Gaza as genocide and supports Medicare for All and a universal childcare system.

Alfonso and Kiros will join Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost in Congress, who was first elected in 2022. In 2026, Frost was re-elected without an opponent on the ballot.

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