The Permanent Council of the Bishops of Poland has declared its readiness, if necessary, to initiate and support a mediation process between the parties to the political dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Leszek Gęsiak, spokesperson for the Polish Bishops' Conference, reported this after a council meeting in Warsaw, Interia reports.

Call for dialogue

According to Gęsiak, the meeting was convened due to the current situation in the country. The bishops discussed information on the development of the political crisis and possible prospects for its further course.

In their published position, members of the Permanent Council of Bishops called for avoiding an escalation of the conflict, beginning constructive dialogue and resolving disputes peacefully. They also advocated rejecting prejudice, violent actions, hate speech and aggression.

The episcopate's spokesperson clarified that the bishops are ready to join mediation, initiate it and continue supporting this process if there is such willingness. They said the purpose of such dialogue is to find solutions to the current crisis, build trust and achieve social reconciliation.

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Fasting and prayer

The Permanent Council of Bishops also appealed to the faithful to pray for social peace, national understanding and reconciliation. Separately, the clergy called for prayers for wisdom for representatives of the authorities and all those responsible for public life.

The bishops proposed observing November 10 as a day of fasting and penance for the same purpose. In their statement, they noted that social and political divisions have been deepening in Poland for years and, in their assessment, are turning into hatred and aggression.

The dispute is connected with the situation in Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. According to the publication, after reports that Anna Korwin-Piotrowska began managing the tribunal and ordered the suspension of the duties of tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy Bartłomiej Sochański, protests near the tribunal's building intensified. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that the constitutional order had been violated, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the need for the state to be functional in order to ensure justice.

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