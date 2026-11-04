In the United Kingdom, Huda Ammori, co-founder of the group Palestine Action, has lodged a final appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the organisation’s proscription as a terrorist group. The government banned Palestine Action in July 2025 after activists entered a British airbase.

As The National reports, Ammori’s legal team insists that the ban did not strike a fair balance between the rights of campaign participants and the interests of society. Lawyers also point out that the Home Office had other means of restricting the group’s activities. Documents filed with the court state that fewer than 1% of Palestine Action’s direct actions over five years met the definition of terrorism.

The parties’ positions in the case

Earlier, the High Court found the ban unlawful, but the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling, citing, among other things, the group’s closed nature and the use of violence in certain cases. Jewish community organisations Community Security Trust and Jewish Leadership Council joined the case.

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They said that Palestine Action’s activity had, in their view, spread from companies that activists considered linked to Israel to Jewish businesses and sites in areas where the Jewish community lives. According to the publication, during previous court proceedings, the damage caused by the entry onto the airbase was estimated at £1.7 million, while the final amount could reach £15 million. Concerns had also previously been raised about possible Iranian funding of the group, which Palestine Action denied.

New group claims damage to equipment

Meanwhile, a new pro-Palestinian group, People Against Genocide, said it entered the premises of defence company Ultra Intelligence & Communications in Tring, Hertfordshire, and damaged equipment. A video posted on Instagram shows activists smashing satellite dishes and other equipment with sledgehammers. The group claims that the company supplies communications equipment to Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems and directly supplies satellites to the Israeli military.

A rally in support of Palestine Action took place outside the Supreme Court building in London during the hearing, with arrests made. Last weekend, police also arrested 325 people at a protest outside the US embassy. The National writes that more than 4,000 people have been arrested as part of a mass-arrest campaign for demonstrating support for the group under terrorism laws.

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