No winner has yet been declared in the U.S. Senate election in Mississippi. District attorney and Democratic candidate Scott Colom held a slight lead over incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Lead of more than 2,000 votes

According to The Hill, as of Wednesday morning, when nearly all ballots had been counted, Colom received 461,370 votes and Hyde-Smith received 459,201. The gap was just over 2,000 votes, or less than one percentage point.

Colom is a district attorney in Mississippi. The outlet noted that Democrats paid more attention to this race toward the end of the election campaign, despite the Republican Party's traditionally strong position in the state.

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A state with a Republican advantage

Mississippi is considered a reliably Republican state: in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won there by more than 20 percentage points. If Colom wins, it will be the eighth Senate seat that Democrats have taken from Republicans during this election cycle.

The last Democrat elected to the Senate from Mississippi was John Stennis, who won his last Senate term in 1982.

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