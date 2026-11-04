Entrepreneur Elon Musk joked on social network X after the Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm elections. Democrats won control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, while Republicans also suffered losses in states long considered their strongholds, including Texas and Kansas.

As Al Jazeera reports, Musk wrote that his “space lasers for election interference” did not work this time. According to the outlet, he spent $446 million supporting Republican candidates, becoming the largest individual donor to the campaigns.

Campaign support in Texas

Most of Musk’s donations went to his political committee, America PAC, which supports Republicans, as well as to the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC. In September, the latter used $158 million of Musk’s donations to support Republican Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

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Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico. During the campaign, Paxton proposed turning Texas into a hub of the American artificial intelligence industry through the rapid construction of data centers, while Talarico advocated stricter regulation of their development.

Mention in the winner’s speech

After the election, Musk also wrote on X that data centers in space now seem more appealing. In his victory speech, Talarico directly mentioned Musk, saying that his campaign had confronted “Goliaths,” including “the richest man in the world,” and won.

Musk also supported the Republican campaign of incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, donating $5 million to him. Democrat Gina Hinojosa became the state’s governor in the election.

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