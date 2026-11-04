In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump said he considers the military campaign against Iran justified despite the political and economic costs. In his view, the United States had no other choice, as it sought to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

U.S. president’s position

Answering a question at the White House about whether the war was worth such consequences, Trump replied in the affirmative. As Anadolu Agency reports, he also said that the United States had to take action regarding Iran and continues to do so.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact on elections and gasoline prices

Trump agreed with Vice President J.D. Vance’s suggestion that the war in Iran contributed to the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections. The president acknowledged that the conflict temporarily raised gasoline prices.

At the same time, Trump defended the decision to launch and continue the military campaign. He said he would make the same decision again, as in the long term he considers it the only way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Read us on