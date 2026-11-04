Russia lost an EU court case over access to European ports

The General Court of the EU in Luxembourg dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, upholding the ban on vessels certified in Russia from using European maritime docks and canal locks.

At the same time, the court noted that suspending recognition of the registry would be more appropriate than completely revoking it, which journalists interpreted as a partial legal stance in favor of the plaintiff.

According to the court, 4,207 vessels are classified under the Russian registry, including oil tankers, icebreakers, and cargo ships, and this court ruling was issued amid investigations into Russia’s involvement in the damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea and near Svalbard.

Source: Judgment of the General Court of the EU / EUObserver / European Truth.

Ukraine has submitted six packages of sanctions proposals to its European partners targeting Russian companies that develop and manufacture ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target Russian companies and individuals involved in the development of the “Rassvet” satellite communications system, as well as 39 vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet.

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