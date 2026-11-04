Trump said he would be Mr. Veto after Democrats’ victory — Der Spiegel

In the United States, the Democrats won Congress in the midterm elections, while President Donald Trump remains in the White House. The headline of an analysis by Der Spiegel cites his words: “Ich werde Mr. Veto.”

Midterm elections

The article is devoted to the situation after the Democrats’ victory. It is an analysis by Marc Pitzke, published on November 4, 2026, at 19:41.

Der Spiegel’s assessment

In its brief description, Der Spiegel suggests that after these results, Trump may act even more ruthlessly. This is the publication’s assessment of possible further developments, rather than a report on decisions already made by the president.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The photo caption states that during the campaign ahead of the midterm elections, Trump described the other side as “crazy” and “extreme.” The source presents these words as the president’s campaign rhetoric.

The article is categorized under the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

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