U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not worried about the possibility of impeachment.

In his view, such an attempt would only harm the Democratic Party, as it would have no legal basis.

“For what? For the fact that the country is thriving?” Trump commented.

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He won a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

Read us on