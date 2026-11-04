US media predict victories for Democratic Party candidates in gubernatorial elections in the United States — in Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Georgia and Wisconsin. As of Wednesday morning, the results of several other gubernatorial races had not yet been determined, Cyprus Mail reports.

In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to have defeated Republican Rick Jackson in the race for the post being vacated by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. She could become the first Black woman elected governor in the United States, as well as the first Democrat to serve as Georgia governor in more than a quarter-century.

In Texas, state House Representative Gina Hinojosa is projected to have defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. She could become the first Democratic Party representative elected governor of Texas since 1990 and the first Latina woman to hold the post in the state's history. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott spent nearly eight times more on his campaign than Hinojosa.

Races in Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin

In Ohio, physician and former head of the state health department Amy Acton is projected to have defeated entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who was backed by President Donald Trump. In Iowa, State Auditor Rob Sand is projected to have defeated Republican Zach Lahn in the first open gubernatorial race since 2006. Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds did not run for another term.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley won, according to media projections. His opponent was US House of Representatives member Tom Tiffany, who was backed by Trump.

Results from other states are awaited

Overall, 36 gubernatorial races were held in the election. In Nevada, incumbent Republican Governor Joe Lombardo and state Attorney General, Democrat Aaron Ford, continued their contest with close results. In Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs was running for re-election against Republican Andy Biggs, while in Michigan Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James were competing for the vacant governor's post.

If Democrats secure a net gain of at least two governorships, they will hold a majority among state governors for the first time since 2010.

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