Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in Rome at the Verano Cemetery on All Souls' Day. It was the first service he presided over after being discharged from hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a lung tumor in October, RMF24 reports.

Call for a ceasefire

During his homily, the pontiff called for prayers for people who have recently lost loved ones, including as a result of the violence of war. Leo XIV also said that the tears of mothers, children and elderly people must affect the conscience of those who can ensure that weapons fall silent.

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Before dusk, hundreds of people gathered near the entrance to the necropolis. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri attended the service.

Verano Cemetery

Verano Cemetery was established at the beginning of the 19th century. For almost 200 years, it was the main burial place for Rome's residents. Those buried here include Polish painter Aleksander Gierymski, sculptor Antoni Madeyski, and historian Karolina Lanckorońska, co-founder of the Polish Historical Institute and the Lanckoroński Foundation.

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