Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov reported to Putin that more than 1.15 million high school graduates enrolled in vocational education institutions in 2026.

This is nearly half of the total number of students who completed 9th and 11th grades.

According to the minister, the percentage of 9th graders choosing vocational schools rose from 48% in 2019 to 63% in 2026. Among 11th-grade graduates, this figure rose from 7% to 12%.

The Kremlin attributes this trend to the need to address the shortage of skilled workers at industrial enterprises. At the same time, Russian parents have previously complained that their children are increasingly being denied admission to 10th grade, effectively steering them toward technical schools and colleges.

Artur Tsybikov, a resident of Buryatia who calls himself a shaman, announced his intention to sacrifice 60 camels to ensure Russia’s victory in the so-called “special military operation.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Russia should prepare for the imposition of “hellish sanctions” by the U.S. following the midterm congressional elections, in which the Republicans may suffer a defeat. In his view, the Democrats are ramping up pressure on President Donald Trump to such an extent that they may even threaten him with impeachment.

Russian statistics have become inaccessible following a massive cyberattack on Rosstat. The agency’s website has been down for several days, and Russian companies are complaining that they are unable to submit mandatory reports.

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