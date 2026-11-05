A man was killed in Slovakia during a fight between Ukrainian soldiers

A fight broke out between two Ukrainian soldiers at a hotel in the Slovak city of Trenčín. As a result of the incident, a 53-year-old man sustained stab wounds and died on the way to the hospital.

Police have detained a man suspected of the attack. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

What is known about the incident

According to media reports, a fight broke out at a hotel in Trenčín between Ukrainian soldiers who are members of a Ukrainian aviation unit and are undergoing training in Slovakia.

Police detained a 53-year-old man who, according to media reports, attacked his peer and colleague from the same unit with a knife. The victim sustained serious injuries. An ambulance crew arrived at the scene and was able to resuscitate him, but he died while being transported to a hospital in Trenčín.

The incident occurred in the city where the Visegrad Group (V4) presidential summit is currently taking place.

What the Police and Medical Personnel Are Saying

Petra Klenková, a spokesperson for the Trenčín Regional Police, reported that law enforcement received a report of a violent criminal incident at one of the accommodations after midnight on November 5.

Police patrols dispatched to the scene confirmed the report. In accordance with the law, law enforcement officers restricted the personal freedom of one male suspect.

According to her, the case was transferred to the Criminal Police Investigation Department. Procedural steps are currently underway to properly determine the circumstances. The police are not providing any details at this time.

Petra Klimeshova, a spokesperson for the Emergency Medical Services Operations Center, confirmed that the victim, who had suffered severe injuries, was transported on a ventilator but died during transport. The exact circumstances of the conflict between the men are unknown.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Bratislava have not yet commented on this incident.

This was reported by the Slovak publications Nový Čas and Pluska, citing police sources.

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