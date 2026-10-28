In Poland, the head of the State Electoral Commission, Sylwester Marciniak, asked Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty to change the electoral districts and the number of parliamentary seats assigned to them. As Interia reports, the commission stated that the current division into districts, set out in the annexes to the Electoral Code, violates its provisions.

Deadline for making changes

Under the Electoral Code, the State Electoral Commission must notify of the need to review districts when they cease to meet statutory requirements due to changes in the administrative division or population size in the districts or the country.

Marciniak recalled that the Sejm must introduce the changes no later than three months before the date elections to the Sejm are called. According to Interia, parliament must resolve this issue by May 15, 2027.

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Seats for the Sejm and Senate

In its letter, the State Electoral Commission named specific districts that require adjustments in accordance with the Electoral Code. In most cases, it proposes adding or removing one parliamentary seat. For electoral district No. 20, which covers areas around Warsaw, the commission proposes adding three seats.

The commission also raised the issue of changes in Senate elections. In the Lesser Poland and Masovian voivodeships, the number of elected senators is insufficient relative to the population, while in the Silesian Voivodeship it is excessive. The State Electoral Commission also pointed to the difference between the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, which has five Senate seats, and the Lublin Voivodeship, which has six, although the population of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship is larger by more than 70,000 people.

Earlier, the Polish parliament passed a law intended to resolve the issue of districts, but President Karol Nawrocki vetoed it. He explained that changing electoral rules one year before parliamentary elections would be a mistake. The document also tightened requirements for candidates for membership in district electoral commissions.

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