Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, raised $2.4 million in a single day—on Sunday, November 1. This was a record for his campaign. The surge in donations came after Democratic Congresswoman Hayley Stevens unexpectedly endorsed his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign announced the record fundraising total two days before Election Day. On Sunday, November 1, the candidate received $2.4 million in donations. According to a spokesperson for his campaign, this is the largest amount the campaign has raised in a single day since the start of the election race. El-Sayed’s team attributes this result to voter support following Haley Stevens’ unexpected decision. The Democratic congresswoman refused to endorse her party’s candidate and instead publicly sided with Republican Mike Rogers.

According to the campaign, more than 65,000 people contributed to the fundraiser. The average donation was $36.74. Additionally, 29,602 donors contributed to El-Sayed’s campaign for the first time.

The candidate’s team cited this result as evidence that his campaign is resonating with Michigan residents. They also stated that people are using this as a way to express their dissatisfaction with the status quo, which, in their view, has for too long prevented the state from developing properly. “This record-breaking fundraising effort from ordinary people demonstrates the support Abdul’s movement has generated among Michigan residents, as well as the rejection of the status quo, which has held the state back for far too long,” said campaign spokeswoman Cole Wozniak in a press release.

Rogers’ endorsement drew criticism from Democrats

The record-breaking fundraising came after Haley Stevens’ decision to endorse Mike Rogers. The move was announced the day before and drew a sharp reaction from members of the Democratic Party. Stevens represents Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her decision to support the Republican candidate came as a surprise, given that El-Sayed is running as a Democrat in the Senate election. This move effectively shifted the balance of power within the party on the eve of the vote.

Following this, Democratic Party representatives at the national level began to more actively express their support for El-Sayed. Thus, Stevens’ decision not only drew additional attention to the race in Michigan but also served as a catalyst for mobilizing her fellow party member’s supporters. El-Said’s campaign received a significant financial boost in the final days before the vote. At the same time, record-breaking donations alone do not determine the outcome of an election—the final decision rests with the voters, according to CNN.

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