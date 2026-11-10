In Poland, a gunman killed his 21-year-old sister, who was a student at the Academy of Arts

The 21-year-old sister of the man who carried out a shooting in Kraków and killed his parents also became one of his victims. Magdalena Oksińska was a Polish artist and a junior at the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts.

Representatives of the academy confirmed her death.

According to journalists, in addition to the six people killed on Market Square in Kraków, the shooter killed his 53-year-old father, 52-year-old mother, and 21-year-old sister, Magdalena Oksińska. The bodies of the shooter’s family members were found in the house after his arrest.

Magdalena was studying painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kraków. The university’s rector, Andrzej Bednarczyk, emphasized that the tragedy had deeply shaken the university community.

“Nothing will ever be the same again. Our academic community has been deeply wounded. Only together can we recover,” wrote Andrzej Bednarczyk.

Polish architect Pavko Kraika praised Magdalena Oksinska’s talent. At age 11, she received an award at the Wanda Hotomska International Children’s and Youth Literary Competition, and at age 13, she won the national art competition “Painted by Poetry.” In 2024, Magdalena received a scholarship from the Ostrowiec County Administrator in the arts category.

“She has successfully presented her works at solo and group exhibitions, as well as in private galleries, which has brought her commercial success,” wrote Pavko Kraika.

This was reported by the Polish news site Onet, citing TVN24.



A shooting occurred at Kraków’s Main Market Square; there are fatalities—RMF24.

Shooting in Kraków: Video of the operation to apprehend the shooter has emerged.

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