Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since her father's arrest

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance following the arrest of her father, Thomas Markle. On the morning of November 10, she arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels with her husband, Prince Harry.

The couple took part in the unveiling of the traveling art installation “Lost Screen Memorial,” dedicated to the memory of children who have died as a result of violence and other harmful influences on the internet.

During the couple’s appearance, journalists tried to get a comment from Meghan regarding her father’s arrest. Members of the press asked the duchess how she was feeling and how she was coping with the situation.

“Meghan, how are you feeling? How are you coping with this?” the journalists called out.

Another member of the press addressed both members of the royal family directly: “Meghan, Harry, can you comment on the situation?”

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the questions unanswered and declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Thomas Markle.

During the ceremony, Prince Harry delivered a speech, which Meghan listened to attentively. Initially, it was expected that the Duchess would also address the audience, but in the end, she decided not to speak.

Earlier on Monday evening, a representative for Meghan confirmed that she would accompany her husband to Brussels and attend the event, but would not speak to the guests.

In addition to the unveiling of the installation, Prince Harry participated in a panel discussion titled “Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.” The participants discussed how to create a safe digital environment for children.

This was reported by HELLO! magazine.

In Florida, federal agents arrested 82-year-old Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on the morning of November 6. He is suspected of possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Later, Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was released on bail following his arrest as part of a criminal investigation. This was reported by the media.

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