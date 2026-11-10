Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage and sabotage

In Poland, law enforcement officials detained two Ukrainian citizens, aged 24 and 25. According to the Polish Internal Security Agency, the men may have been carrying out missions for Russian intelligence services by gathering information on military facilities and critical infrastructure.

The detainees are also suspected of setting cars on fire.

The investigation found that prior to these incidents, they had replaced the license plates on their cars with ones resembling those used by the Ukrainian army. The intelligence agency believes this may have been an attempt to shift blame onto the Ukrainian side and spread disinformation.

The men were paid for carrying out these tasks, including in cryptocurrency. The court remanded both suspects in custody for three months.

The investigation is being overseen by the Polish National Prosecutor’s Office in Łódź.

Source: Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW)

In Poland, ABW officers detained six people suspected of participating in an organized criminal group acting against the Republic of Poland.

In Poland, police detained a man suspected of stealing two gun safes containing weapons and ammunition from a house near Kędzierzyn-Koźle in the Opole Voivodeship. A police counterterrorism unit was deployed during an operation in the Silesian Voivodeship.

In Świdnica, Poland, law enforcement officers detained a 55-year-old Russian citizen suspected of acting on behalf of foreign intelligence. The man will remain in custody for the next three months.

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