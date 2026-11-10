Zelenskyy Will Visit Denmark for Talks on Military Aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Denmark on November 10, where he will meet with the leaders of Northern European countries. Among the main topics of discussion will be continued military support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and protecting energy infrastructure.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of state and government of Northern European countries. In addition to Ukraine’s needs for air defense systems and the protection of energy facilities, the parties will discuss strengthening European security.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that support for Ukraine must continue in light of Russian attacks on the civilian population and critical infrastructure.

“We must continue to provide support and learn from Ukraine’s experience and knowledge so that together we can protect Europe,” Frederiksen said.

The official agenda for the meeting has not yet been released.

The Danish government announced the upcoming visit.

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